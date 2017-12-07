Thread: For sale: Open Cockpits FMC V3

Results 1 to 1 of 1

For sale: Open Cockpits FMC V3

    Greg1112
    For sale Open Cockpits FMC B-737 V3 plug and play.
    Includes power supply. Dose not include vga cable or usb cable.

    In excellent condition, hardly used.

    Price: Â£480 + shipping
    Location is UK

    Description on Open cockpits website:

    The FMC module is a replica of the real, with the same shape and size. It is fully assembled and requires no welding or wire anything.

    Size : 150x225x65 mm.

    The FMC is connected by a computer's USB port and also to VGA or TV out of your computer.

    In order to function requires the necessary software that simulates the functions of flight, this software is not included and can be used anyone what can show all information on one screen and work with FSUIPC, IOCP or keyboard commands.

    There are scripts to work with Project Magenta. It is also compatible with other add-on like Prosim 737, PMDG, Level-D 767, ON-737 and others.

    The keyboard is fully configurable, and can be added any improvements or adapt to any new software.

    The screen is 5" color with800x600 resolution with bright control.

    The module is backlited and have bright control with the front button like the real unit.
    The backlight is warm White.

    The electronic controls the keyboard, screen and light indicators.

    The entire module is assembled in a protective painted cover.

    The system is compatible with the rest of cards IOCards and other Opencockpits modules.
