ATC and Co-Pilot Voices Very Low
I would like to use my external speakers for all sounds. Engine sound and environmental sounds are acceptable, but ATC and Co-Pilot voices are very low and I can barely hear them. With headphones all sound is perfect.
Sound settings are as follows:
MSFS Settings
Communications Selection: Default
Text to Speech Settings: Azure (tried windows offline and no improvement)
Master: 100
Voices: 100
Aircraft Engines: 74
Windows Audio Settings
Speakers set as default device and default communications device
Volume at 100%
Default format: 24bit 48000 Hz
Windows 10 / Intel i7-8700 3.2 GHz / DDR 4 Dual Channel 16GB RAM / GTX 1080 / SSD(2) / Internet 260 Mbps down, 12 Mbps up
Bookmarks