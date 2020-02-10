Thread: How to find your Community folder

How to find your Community folder
If you have installed MSFS into a custom folder, go in to that folder, and simply drag and drop the unzipped mod folder into your Microsoft Flight Simulator "Community" folder.
If you have bought MSFS from the Microsoft Store:
Go to %localappdata% (search using windows search), then go to Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\ and place the mod folder(s) into the Community folder.
If you have MSFS through Gamepass:
Go to %localappdata% (search using windows search), then go to Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\ and place the mod folder(s) into the Community folder.
If you bought MSFS on Steam:
Go to %appdata% (search using windows search), then Microsoft Flight Simulator\Packages\ and place the mod folder(s) into the Community folder.
Alternate Steam Method 1 (If Above Does Not Work):
Go to %localappdata% (search using windows search), then got to Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\ and place the mod folder(s) into the Community folder.
Alternate Steam Method 2 (If Above Does Not Work):
Go to YOUR_STEAM_LOCATION\steamapps\common\ and place the mod folder(s) into the Community folder.
