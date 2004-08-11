Hi Everyone,
I can't be the only one in this situation but I really could do with some advice.
I am new to the Flight Sim world and have decided to do things on my own, for example I am building my own PC. FS2020 is the reason I am doing this but I have hit a road block. When I set off I was going to buy a 2080 ti but of course that all changed when the 3080 came onto the market. Following the horror show that was supposed to be the launch of the 3080 I am left with all the other PC components and a big question mark as to what to do about the GPU.
Do I wait for the 3080 to become available? It could be a long time before a rookie like me can get my hands on one. Or should I buy the competitors product that is going to be released later this month, although I can't see that being any easier to buy than the Nvidia product.
You guys who already have a GPU and can still fly until the 3080 or 3090 become freely available are OK (maybe impatient but OK) but people like me who would have to buy a more expensive and inferior product to allow us to fly in the interim are between a rock and a hard place. I really do not want to have to wait until January or February.
If you were me what would you do? Please let me know, maybe one of you will come up with a plan that is workable for me.
Thanks