I'm not certain what I need to do but the latest update with the Japan hoorah and 7.9 gig of changes has had a negative effect on the stability of my aircraft. Prior to it, the Cessna 172 and 152 flew identical to the real thing. I have no experience flying the rest in real life but they seemed to function in a fashion one would expect a stable aircraft to fly. Now they bounce around in a totally unrealistic flight experience.

I was beginning to enjoy flying MSFS but the new update has totally ruined the flight experience. I haven't notice anyone else complaining so I am assuming there is something in my set-up that now needs to be tweaked. Either that or is there a way to back out the update?

Thanks in advance for any help on this