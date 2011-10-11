Beginner needs guidance on purchasing a basic 737 “desktop trainer” and best software to go with it. I have been looking at dix30simulations (Montreal)/SimOnSolution (Poland)/fsc.it (Italy)/Flight Deck Solutions (Toronto/Newmarket). I am concerned about quality, compatibility, different prices for what looks like the same unit, future service/support and ordering from overseas. Also, can a yoke from one company work with the quad from another? On a budget so need to build in stages. Advice please !