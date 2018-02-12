Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A wee bit 'o' Scotland.

  1. Today, 07:22 PM #1
    azzaro's Avatar
    azzaro
    azzaro is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Ontario Canada
    Posts
    5,853

    Unhappy A wee bit 'o' Scotland.

    I was hoping for a more realistic rendition of Edinburgh. As it turns out it's all autogen.
    The Forth bridge is just a lame causeway and I had to pull up a map just to find the Royal Mile.
    Where Edinburgh Castle is supposed to be is just a generic collection of buildings.
    The problem with having many ultra-realistic cities is the unrealistinc expectation that all cities will be likewise.
    As with FSX we end up flying around the same Obyx scenery because all else pales by comparison.

    Still, mustn't grumble.
    This flight ends by passing over St. Andrews and lands at Leuchars AB.* -- Bob

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (1).jpg  Views: 1  Size: 251.3 KB  ID: 222791

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (2).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 184.3 KB  ID: 222792

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (3).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 155.2 KB  ID: 222793

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (4).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 194.6 KB  ID: 222794

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (5).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 334.6 KB  ID: 222795

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (6).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 301.9 KB  ID: 222796

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (7).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 167.6 KB  ID: 222797

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (8).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 106.9 KB  ID: 222798

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (9).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 230.8 KB  ID: 222799

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Edinburgh (10).jpg  Views: 0  Size: 214.6 KB  ID: 222800

    * Landing not included - pictures void where prohibited.


    i7-7700 3.6GHz / GTX1660 6GB / 32GB RAM / 2-24" BENQ displays / WIN10
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:48 PM #2
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,994

    Default

    Hey Bob! Hope you had a wee dram of Highland Park after landing!!

    As to the poor presentation, I guess we all need to understand this is still a very new sim which is evolving! All the other sims went through the same issues. I can forgive all of that.

    However I still haven't heard anyone say what will happen when not if Microsoft decides to pull the plug on yet another software product and leaves all the 2020 users stranded. When that happened in Windows 7, FS9, FSX, etc. people still were able to use the product they had bought. They, and I already bought it.

    I hope I am wrong but everything I've read so far says you can't even fly 2020 without being online!!!!!!![/

    If that is in fact true, when not if, Microsoft decides to pull the plug because of low return on investment, anyone who has spent even a hour flying 2020 will be SOL!! Everything they thought was theirs will disappear!!!

    I love pretty pictures but I still enjoy FS9, FSX, and P3D! And when not if their producers decides to "No longer Support them" such as Microsoft has done with FS9, FSX, Windows 7, etc. I can still fly and my wife can still operate her Windows 7 computer!! I own that software. I didn't pay to rent it!!

    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 07:58 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Something a wee bit slower.
    By GBJim in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 12-02-2018, 04:14 PM
  2. A Wee Bit O'Fun
    By aircav1970 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-22-2010, 10:23 PM
  3. Am I the only one who gets a wee bit perturbed with FlightDeck Companion's CD confirmation requirements?
    By rhodges in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-02-2002, 11:08 AM
  4. Me thinks some here need to grasp reality a wee bit......
    By Captain_Slarty in forum FS2002
    Replies: 25
    Last Post: 03-20-2002, 06:17 AM
  5. A "wee bit" off topic
    By bthies in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 03-05-2002, 10:51 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules