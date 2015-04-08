Only thing wrong with this approach to landing, I forgot to disable the ATC screen for the pic! Oh well, would have been a better pic. I did manage to get some of the trees which are changing colors, which is nice for me, as our trees here in Florida do not change colors with the seasons!

Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-10-6_18-15-19-954.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 272.7 KB  ID: 222790

Rick