Thread: S28 (Dunseith, ND) to 9U0 (Turner, MT)

  Today, 05:32 PM #1
    Default S28 (Dunseith, ND) to 9U0 (Turner, MT)

    Heading along into some hire terrain headed west. Now to get out of "Spikeville!"

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 252.9 KB  ID: 222775

    Fairly short runway and the need to get some altitude

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 195.6 KB  ID: 222776

    Short field over a 50 foot obstacle take off. Yipee!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 168.6 KB  ID: 222777

    Don't want to get impaled

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 77.6 KB  ID: 222778

    Getting them behind me. Looks like a drop into the abyss

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 245.7 KB  ID: 222779

    A few miles out and everything returns to normal

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 199.0 KB  ID: 222780

    And now for some normal cruising

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.8 KB  ID: 222781

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 180.4 KB  ID: 222782

    Please see PART 2
  Today, 05:35 PM #2
    Default

    PART 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 164.0 KB  ID: 222783

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 170.7 KB  ID: 222784

    Going into 9U0. 14 knot wind making me use the short grass runway. Landing over a 50 foot obstacle - trees

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 215.9 KB  ID: 222785

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 196.6 KB  ID: 222786

    Textbook approach and landing

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 211.4 KB  ID: 222787

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 227.9 KB  ID: 222788

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 150.2 KB  ID: 222789
