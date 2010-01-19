I follow the SOFLY guide , version 1.50
On page 26 there is spoken of filling in the search field with coordinates.
When i do that and finishing it, there is no spot where i can click on "add arrival" to going further.
Today i found by coincidence the spot to click on.
See movie.
It is a very small white stripe to click on.
To me it is a small bug.

Frits

https://www.screencast.com/users/Ege...f-bddbf72efb80