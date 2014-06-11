Thread: Can't reload msfs

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Can't reload msfs

  Today, 04:41 PM
    opcartmell
    New computer with Win 10 pro. Installed and started msfs which then started the big download. I turned my back and the installation stopped. I tried every thing I could think of and eventually uninstalled msfs. Now when I try to reinstall it hangs every time at 1004.4 mb. Restarting and trying again does no good. All help is appreciated.

  Today, 04:46 PM
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy
    Deleted
  Today, 05:49 PM
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Hi, can you confirm a couple of things.. which release of Win10 pro have you got? (even if pc is new, you should make sure everything is up to date first)
    Also am I right in saying you downloaded the initial bit first from the Windows Store.. & when you launch MSFS to download the main core of the program.. is stops at just 1gb? Presumably it asked which location to install it?

