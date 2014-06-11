Thread: Can't reload msfs

Can't reload msfs
New computer with Win 10 pro. Installed and started msfs which then started the big download. I turned my back and the installation stopped. I tried every thing I could think of and eventually uninstalled msfs. Now when I try to reinstall it hangs every time at 1004.4 mb. Restarting and trying again does no good. All help is appreciated.
Ignore my signature. This is an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with a Radeon 5700 XT display adapter.
Intel I5-650 @ 3.2 ghz OC to 3.95, 8 gb DDR3 2200 RAM,ASUS P7P55D PRO,
EVGA GTS 250 1gb, CH Eclipse yoke, CH pedals, Track IR, GoFlight GF-46 GF-T8,
2 RP-48's
