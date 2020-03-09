Hi guys,

You may or may not know that this aircraft currently has issues with porpoising when using the autopilot. If you can't wait for Asobo to issue a fix then there is at least a temporary work around.

When engaging VS do it before you dial in the climb/descent rate. Then dial in the rate slowly. Also when you get to approx 1000ft of your desired altitude slowly reduce the rate making sure that your rate is rate is around 500fpm by the time you get within 500ft of your desired altitude.

I have just completed a full, trouble free, flight using this method and it seemed to work well.

Hope this helps
