Thread: Understanding the Content page

Understanding the Content page

    dogdish
    Understanding the Content page

    Looks like the Content page is beginning to fill with items "Ready" to download, but won't download. I checked the Prerequisites for each and they say you need version 1.9.4

    So guess Coming Soon to a MSFS near you!
    tiger1962
    Yes, it's going to be a busy month! The September 24 Development Roadmap shows updates due on October 15 and October 29 - don't forget to update your aircraft mods the day after each update.
