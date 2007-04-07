Hello all,

I have a laptop running windows XP which I would like to display Autopilot and or light controls on for FS2004, I have wide FS installed to allow a network interface to be established, I dont have internet connection, but the two PC's are connected by LAN. Any moving map applications that do not require Internet connection would also be appreciated. Preferably freeware (as we all love a freebie lol) but please do show me some payware if you have any suggestions.

Thanks all!