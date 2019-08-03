ATC questions
A couple of questions - one may be due to ignorance (actually, possibly both)
1. Does Europe or the rest of the world use comm frequencies that are different than the US? IE on a recent flight originating in Paris, I was told to tune to a frequency that had an "odd" (as opposed to even) number that I was not able to set using my Logitech radio panel. Don't remember the exact freq, but it was something on the order of xxx.610 or xxx.330. Perhaps I don't have the Logitech panel configured correctly? Anyway, I had to tune using the ATC window and selecting the "Tune" option.
2. On a flight today from Flagstaff to Phoenix, ATC kept spelling the first number of frequencies being assigned to me. IE: oh-en-ee 2-3 decimal niner 5 instead of 1-2-3 decimal niner 5 or oh-en-ee 18 decimal 85 instead of 1-1-8 decimal 85. Anyone else experiencing this?
Thanks for any and all responses, no matter how much they may emphasize my stupidity.
Ken in Kansas
Rusty Gunz - been simming since the Apple II+ and Sublogic
My motto: “Any landing you can walk away from is a good one!”
