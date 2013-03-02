Thread: FAIB 747 and 747F base models.. where?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

FAIB 747 and 747F base models.. where?

    Default FAIB 747 and 747F base models.. where?

    I see a number of FAIB AI aircraft by Erez Werber which are textures only. They say you need the base model but I can't find it. Anyone know where they are? Thanks
    At FAIB itself maybe?

    Wim
