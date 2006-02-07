Brand new to web site. I *THINK* I submitted a problem but not sure I
> completed it. (sent) it correctly.
> Pls direct me to someone that can help me re-assign my FS2004 to an
> "old type" G-force plus Yoke 96-0390.
> Both the yoke and USB adapter are new but can't get the throttle slide
> assigned correctly as before.
> FYI: Windows 7....KB3086255 deleted and used to work
> great....then stopped.
> Not trying to by-pass procedures....just 75 and not sure I doing
> things right. Need help
> Thanks
> Don Keegan