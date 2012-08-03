Thread: A bit of Chop...

Great shots Dom!! What software?
Michael
Beautiful shots. Kind of gives one that queezy feeling
Hi Michael and David,
Thanks for the comments!
These were taken in Flight Simulator 2020...no editing, just live weather.
Puke bags at the ready :-)
Cheers
Dom
Great shots, Dom! I'll take an order of cod and chips and maybe some vinegar sprinkled on! Ketchup on those chips, please! None of this mayonnaise crud
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
Bookmarks