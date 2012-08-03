Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: A bit of Chop...

    DominicS
    DominicS
    Default A bit of Chop...


    A bit of Chop

    Off the coast of Scotland...

    Next time you tuck into some cod and chips...spare a thought for our brave fishermen!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: water1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 98.1 KB  ID: 222755

    Click image for larger version.  Name: water2.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 121.8 KB  ID: 222756

    Click image for larger version.  Name: water3.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 71.9 KB  ID: 222757

    Rupert
    Rupert
    Default

    Great shots Dom!! What software?

    Michael
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Beautiful shots. Kind of gives one that queezy feeling
    DominicS
    DominicS
    Default

    Hi Michael and David,

    Thanks for the comments!

    These were taken in Flight Simulator 2020...no editing, just live weather.

    Puke bags at the ready :-)

    Cheers

    Dom
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Default

    Great shots, Dom! I'll take an order of cod and chips and maybe some vinegar sprinkled on! Ketchup on those chips, please! None of this mayonnaise crud
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
