Thread: It Was a Dark and Stormy Night

    Default It Was a Dark and Stormy Night

    Here's a short FS2020 video clip that shows lightening from the outer bands of Tropical Storm Delta over our Citation CJ4 on Runway 12 at Norman Manley International Airport (MKJP) in Kingston, Jamaica last night. The storm was about 100 miles south of the airport at the time.

    The MKJP weather on the video was the RW imported by FS2020.


    https://youtu.be/HC-1ZIWPcY8
