Thread: Sunrise Over Bermuda

Sunrise Over Bermuda

    Default Sunrise Over Bermuda

    Here's 3 quick shots of the sun rising this morning over L.F. Wade International Airport (TKXF) on the island of Bermuda with FS2020 real world weather.

    In the shots we're in our Citation CJ4 awaiting takeoff clearance on Runway 30 , then leveling off after a maximum performance takeoff, and finally starting our climb up to our FL330 cruise altitude with a view of the islands famous "fishhook" shape in the distance.

    Very nice sunrise pics Bill! Thanks for sharing!

    Rick
