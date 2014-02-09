Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Tenkuu Delveopers Studio panels Models not showing.

  Today, 03:50 AM
    flightquarters's Avatar
    flightquarters
    Tenkuu Delveopers Studio panels Models not showing.

    Hey Guys.
    I've downloaded a few TDS aircraft lately, I have noticed the following message when attempting to fly the aircraft.

    The visual model could not be displayed
    Boeing 787-8 Zipair panel1
    Tenkuudeveopers studio.

    The panel won't show in Cockpit mode nor, would the aircraft display in spot mode.


    FSX/P3D Boeing 787-9 ZIPAIR package with native B787 cockpit
    Zip file preview
    79.23Mb (375 downloads)
    FSX/P3D Boeing 787-9 ZIPAIR package with native B787 cockpit. ZIPAIR is a Japanese low-cost airline and a division of JAL. Based at Tokyo Narita Airport, ZIPAIR currently has 2 Boeing 787-8, flying to destinations around Asia as well as Hawaii. The high-quality Boeing 787-8 from TDS. The VC is the comprehensive Bender Erik adaption of the Asobo MSFS 2020 Boeing 787 cockpit. TDS high spec. native FSX Boeing 787-8 model. See the Document folder to get the best out of the VC. Textured, assembled, and tested in P3Dv5 by Chris Evans. Should also work in earlier P3D & FSX.

    What can be going on here?
    Seems like many of the aircraft from TDS are having this problem.
    Last edited by flightquarters; Today at 03:53 AM.
