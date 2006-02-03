Hi y'all,

Seem to be having a monthly issue with FS9 (yup, still with FS9). Throttle slider on the Logitech joystick is wiggling a bit and occasionally violently jumps several dozen N1. Tried playing with the sensitivities, but it seems like decreasing sensitivity reduces how much throttle you can ever get. Null zone doesn't dampen out those tiny vibrations either. Tried disconnecting and blowing on the thing too but no use.

It's definitely the joystick, as setting it to a certain throttle setting and then disconnecting it doesn't twitch the power at all. It just settles there perfectly.

Thoughts? Time for a new joystick?