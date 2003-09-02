Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Spoilers in the Caravan?

    Cavulife
    Spoilers in the Caravan?

    It appears that the Caravan has spoilers, but I cant see a lever in the cockpit and when I look externally I don’t see anything pop up.

    When I use the joystick switch that I have set for Spoilers it certainly has an effect on airspeed. It would sure be nice if there was a way to confirm they were on somewhere because Now I have to keep my finger on that switch so I don’t forget I’ve got them deployed.

    Anybody else notice this?

    Cavu
    nagpaw
    The Caravan does indeed have spoilers, but they're only for roll control and can't function independently as speed brakes or ground spoilers. IIRC, they extend once you reach 5 degrees of yoke roll input...or something like that

    Speedbrakes on a Caravan would sure be impressive, though!
