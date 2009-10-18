Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: KELO (Ely, MN) to S28 (Dunseith, SD)

  1. Today, 06:00 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,712
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default KELO (Ely, MN) to S28 (Dunseith, SD)

    OK, the strange part of all this was the approach and landing at S28 right on the US/Canada border.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 276.1 KB  ID: 222731

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 195.6 KB  ID: 222732

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 231.6 KB  ID: 222733

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 195.4 KB  ID: 222734

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 244.6 KB  ID: 222735

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 217.1 KB  ID: 222736

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 129.9 KB  ID: 222737

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 189.8 KB  ID: 222738

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 190.1 KB  ID: 222739

    Please see PART 2
    Last edited by DAVIDSTRAKA; Today at 06:08 PM.
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:06 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,712
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    PART 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 209.2 KB  ID: 222740

    Approaching the destination S28. Here comes the transformation, wait for it, wait for it....

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 191.2 KB  ID: 222741

    OK, that spire just popped up out of nowhere

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 258.9 KB  ID: 222742

    Another view

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 122.2 KB  ID: 222743

    Dead ahead another one pops up! Glad it didn't pop up on the approach end

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 214.4 KB  ID: 222744

    Short field landing on a narrow runway



    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 209.3 KB  ID: 222745

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 172.5 KB  ID: 222746

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 246.8 KB  ID: 222747

    I've got a bad feeling about this. Need to get out fast

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 164.4 KB  ID: 222748
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:39 PM #3
    Scratch/Rapsu
    Scratch/Rapsu is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    17

    Default

    Langoliers!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:04 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,712
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Scratch/Rapsu View Post
    Langoliers!
    Good movie!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. KPHN (Port Huron, MI) to KELO (Ely, MN)
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: Today, 03:24 PM
  2. large spikes at S28
    By Boeing 767 in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-18-2009, 06:35 PM
  3. Hey there's Eric's House! Waite Park, MN
    By jwckmiller in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-29-2002, 03:12 AM
  4. Carson NV, Waite Park MN, South East Denver...
    By jwckmiller in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-28-2002, 09:49 AM
  5. Tragedy in Minnesota (Lake Woebegon, MN) - Plane Crash
    By elcamino in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 04-19-2002, 10:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules