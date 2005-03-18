Coast-to-Coast Leg #5: Aspen to Jackson Hole
Aspen is a beautiful place, but we weren't able to stay long as we needed to head out on the next leg of our trip. This next flight we go from beautiful Aspen, Colorado to incredible Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the Bonanza. The Bonaza we were flying came equipped with the most recent G36 modifications, as well as the new G1000 improvement mod, so I was looking forward to testing this bird out. Here we go!
Takeoff roll on runway 15
Climbing out of Aspen in a single-engine GA plane is incredibly challenging, but eventually we made it over the mountains
Level at 11,000 enjoying the impressive views
Passing Rock Springs Airport in Rock Springs, Wyoming
The Teton Mountain Range comes into view as we near Jackson Hole
Climbing over the mountains again
Turning towards Jackson Hole
Turning short final for runway 19
Crossing the threshold
Leg #5 is complete, welcome to Jackson Hole!
Besides the brutal climb out of Aspen, the Bonanza was a lot of fun to fly. It will definitely be a go-to plane for me going forward. Only two legs left! Thanks for viewing!
