Aspen is a beautiful place, but we weren't able to stay long as we needed to head out on the next leg of our trip. This next flight we go from beautiful Aspen, Colorado to incredible Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the Bonanza. The Bonaza we were flying came equipped with the most recent G36 modifications, as well as the new G1000 improvement mod, so I was looking forward to testing this bird out. Here we go!

Takeoff roll on runway 15

Climbing out of Aspen in a single-engine GA plane is incredibly challenging, but eventually we made it over the mountains

Level at 11,000 enjoying the impressive views

Passing Rock Springs Airport in Rock Springs, Wyoming

The Teton Mountain Range comes into view as we near Jackson Hole

Climbing over the mountains again

Turning towards Jackson Hole

Turning short final for runway 19

Crossing the threshold

Leg #5 is complete, welcome to Jackson Hole!

Besides the brutal climb out of Aspen, the Bonanza was a lot of fun to fly. It will definitely be a go-to plane for me going forward. Only two legs left! Thanks for viewing!