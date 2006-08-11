Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Sudden stall for no apparent reason

  1. Today, 04:30 PM #1
    ac103010
    ac103010 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    605

    Default Sudden stall for no apparent reason

    Was flying an A320 out of Gerona, flying 340. Over the Pyrenees I was on autopilot, climbing through 240 for 330 with the autothrottle set at M0.7. This might have been a bit high but I was experimenting and wanted to get to the Spanish/French border quickly. At this point, over the Pyrenees, my airspeed started to fall rapidly. Pushed the nose forward to increase speed but as soon as I tried to level out the speed dropped again. Eventually crashed.

    I've recently installed France scenery and I wondered if the transition from the default Spain scenery to the addon France scenery would, somehow, cause this to happen. Any ideas?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:45 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,945

    Default

    Gotta ask the simple question first! Pitot Heat on? MACH .70 may be a tad too much to ask. What was the climb rate?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:06 PM #3
    ac103010
    ac103010 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    605

    Default

    2000 ft/min

    No pitot heat, but flown this aircraft for long periods without resorting to looking for pitot heat. Also, the drop in spedd was sudden and fairly rapid.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:18 PM #4
    ac103010
    ac103010 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Cwmbran, Torfaen, UK
    Posts
    605

    Default

    Top Gun,

    Just tried the same situation with Pitot Heat switched on. Made no difference. But happened at the same geographical location. Next, going to remove the France scenery and see what that does.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Sudden Slow Down for no apparent reason
    By EuropeanSnake in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-31-2010, 10:36 AM
  2. Autopilot - stalls at 25k feet for no apparent reason
    By Eliyahu in forum FSX
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 01-26-2009, 10:44 PM
  3. Engine shutdown for no apparent reason...
    By musky in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-08-2006, 02:42 PM
  4. Beeping for no apparent reason
    By datatrain in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 05-15-2006, 02:37 PM
  5. FSim crashes for no apparent reason! Help plz.
    By Kosta in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-24-2003, 07:13 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules