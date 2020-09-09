Thread: Updates and patches?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Updates and patches?

    Hi folks
    Under the title of being perhaps a stupid question! Planning on buying MSFS but I keep seeing announcements of patches etc.When I do get the sim will these patches be included?
    Thx
    You will get the latest version when you install. After that the sim will automatically look for future updates when it launches.
