Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: KPHN (Port Huron, MI) to KELO (Ely, MN)

  1. Today, 03:21 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,707
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default KPHN (Port Huron, MI) to KELO (Ely, MN)

    Not a direct route by any definition!

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 328.1 KB  ID: 222702

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 251.1 KB  ID: 222703

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 177.2 KB  ID: 222704

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 156.6 KB  ID: 222705

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 246.8 KB  ID: 222706

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 183.2 KB  ID: 222707

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 184.5 KB  ID: 222708

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 181.4 KB  ID: 222709

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 252.3 KB  ID: 222710

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:24 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,707
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 198.9 KB  ID: 222711

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 126.8 KB  ID: 222712

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 198.2 KB  ID: 222713

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 211.2 KB  ID: 222714

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 212.1 KB  ID: 222715

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 212.0 KB  ID: 222716

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 140.1 KB  ID: 222717

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 149.9 KB  ID: 222718

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 175.4 KB  ID: 222719
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. KIAG (Niagra Falls) to KPHN (Port Huron, MI)
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: Today, 08:33 AM
  2. ‘Can I book a MI-2, please? No, MI-8 is too big’
    By Menemeth in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-26-2012, 02:32 PM
  3. Mi-Mi Hop
    By BEWARRE in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-22-2007, 01:22 PM
  4. UC-12 Huron - Navy bird in Montana
    By Bob_Jacobs in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:55 AM
  5. Cruising over Lake Huron
    By aep in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-12-2002, 12:37 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules