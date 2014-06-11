Thread: This will solve 99% of all the issues most people will experience.

I agree with this strategy. If it ain't broke, dont' fix it.
I only install scenery - no .cfg mods, no deep fixes. or registry changes.
I think many of the problems people have is they install any tom, dick or harry software that alters the normal working of the software, then go nuts when things are 'broke' after an update.
3rd party NAV planners, FPS counters, SIM rate controllers all have an affect on the software.
Asobo built this SIM from scratch. It's NOT a new version of FSX, or a partial clone of X-plane.
Lets let them solve the problems of the current version before we begin polluting it with outside code.
Asus Z97-A, Intel I7-4770K, nVidia RTX2060-S, 32gb ram(1600), 3 ssd drives -4tb total, 1 nvme ssd (500gb),
Samsung CH890-34" curved - 3440x1440 monitor, Bose Companion 5 PC speakers
