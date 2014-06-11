Thread: This will solve 99% of all the issues most people will experience.

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 03:20 PM #1
    GhostTown
    Once you get things working DO NOT CHANGE A THING! When I did the initial install my yoke, throttles, rudder pedals, gaming chair WITH volume, and vibration chair were all working automatically. My first flight just minutes after a 4 hour download. I was getting 60fps on Maximum settings with zero issues. The reason I still have zero issues is I DON'T tinker with stuff. Do you think I'm changing any key assignments??? Nope. Waiting for the VR version so won't need any key assignments. Do you think I am switching out my yoke for my thruster? Nope. Will fly GA planes with Yokes probably forever. I may fly the odd jet but not going to risk switching my controls...will just yoke fly the airbus. Do you think I am messing with scaling, antialiasing, texture resolutions etc? Nope. Those (fsx) days are over. Do you think I am messing with my monitor settings? Nope. Do you think I am messing with my video card settings? Nope.

    When I start up my (dedicated) simming computer there is a procedure I follow every time, in a certain order. Tower, Windows, Gaming chair, Precision software, Steam, MSFS 2020/aerofly fs2. I do the reverse when shutting down. EVERY TIME.
  Today, 06:33 PM #2
    stempski
    I agree with this strategy. If it ain't broke, dont' fix it.
    I only install scenery - no .cfg mods, no deep fixes. or registry changes.

    I think many of the problems people have is they install any tom, dick or harry software that alters the normal working of the software, then go nuts when things are 'broke' after an update.

    3rd party NAV planners, FPS counters, SIM rate controllers all have an affect on the software.

    Asobo built this SIM from scratch. It's NOT a new version of FSX, or a partial clone of X-plane.
    Lets let them solve the problems of the current version before we begin polluting it with outside code.
    Asus Z97-A, Intel I7-4770K, nVidia RTX2060-S, 32gb ram(1600), 3 ssd drives -4tb total, 1 nvme ssd (500gb),
    Samsung CH890-34" curved - 3440x1440 monitor, Bose Companion 5 PC speakers
