Well thought I had settled down with the A320 (default) but it still has a propensity to bite you on the bottom.

Loaded up previously saved flight from Newcastle to Bergen which surprisingly was still in the FMC. Started my descent into what should have been 4000 feet around the approach pattern. At this point the plane decided to take a mind of its own. Initially it continued descending below 4000 feet to something like 1000 feet ASL, when I tried to intervene by reconfirming ALT Hold the VS shot up to something like 5000 fpm straight into a climb-stall. While attempting to null this out, noticed all the airport arrival data (ILS etc.) had vanished from the FMC along with the manual activate approach.

At this point there was little else to do but abandon the flight and ponder where the programme might be messing up. I've resumed a saved flight previously in the A320 and didn't have an issue reaching and holding approach altitude or activating the approach phase. My assumption has to be despite appearing to retain the flight plan, the FMC wasn't properly initialised but even so, the aircraft shouldn't go into a stalling climb...