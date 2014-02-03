This seemed to happen out of the blue but I when I start P3Dv5 it has its opening screen for about 10 seconds then disappears. So I did a fresh re-install of P3Dv5 HF2 (full version, not an update). Same thing. I have no add-ons installed. Have disabled virus protection and firewall during install and when starting program. Have uninstalled and re-installed twice now... same issue. I know my d/l from Lockheed works as I have been using it before. Have gone through the list LM provides... still no go.

Baffled... starting to search internet on ideas but maybe someone out there has had this experience and got it working. Ideas appreciated.

Clutch