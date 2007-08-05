G'day mates. I've been flyin 'round Oz. No sign of Toto but plenty of yellow roads. -- Bob

Click image for larger version.  Name: 001.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 226.8 KB  ID: 222684

Click image for larger version.  Name: 003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 253.5 KB  ID: 222685

Click image for larger version.  Name: 005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 394.7 KB  ID: 222686

Click image for larger version.  Name: 006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 343.7 KB  ID: 222687

Click image for larger version.  Name: 007.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 229.3 KB  ID: 222688

Click image for larger version.  Name: 008.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 269.0 KB  ID: 222689

Click image for larger version.  Name: 011.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 376.2 KB  ID: 222690

Click image for larger version.  Name: 012.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 219.1 KB  ID: 222691

Click image for larger version.  Name: 013.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 237.0 KB  ID: 222692

Click image for larger version.  Name: 015.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 293.6 KB  ID: 222693

Click image for larger version.  Name: 016.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 167.0 KB  ID: 222694

Click image for larger version.  Name: 017.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 282.1 KB  ID: 222695