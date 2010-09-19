Sorry I can't find a Tech help section so i'll try my luck here..
This below is my NVidia resolution option screen and I use the highlighted reso for all my games and sims and it seems to work fine.
But why are the top five in their own 'Ultra' group separate from the 'PC' group?

My only concern is that by using an 'Ultra', I might be putting too much of a strain on my PC, leading to possible overheating problems or something, what do you guys think?
And what does 'Ultra' mean exactly?
Thanks, answers on a postcard please..
-------------------------------------------