Hi Guys,
what am I doing wrong or have I not understood what to to do,
Having bought the deluxe version of MSFS2020 from MS Store, no problem for me to download or run in fact I have deleted and downloaded it again when the program crashed sometimes, but now I've downloaded it again no problem running any of the features within the MSFS2020 flight sim/Game.
My problem is having purchased London City and M20R from MS Store and they have taken the money I can't download them although Japan and German airport Pal successfully downloaded and is useable, now I have tested by trying to purchase the airport and Aircraft again (just to test) and they say I have them already, what do they mean by credits is it a game or a simulator, its probably me not doing something but I will not be buying any more add-ons till this downloads are sorted out
Kind Regards Ryland