Thread: A new Glitch today - no pushback

  Today, 06:34 AM #1
    markielew
    Default A new Glitch today - no pushback

    The latest fly by wire files makes the startup of the A320 from cold and dark an absolute pleasure.

    I was recreating a flight from Gatwick to Heathrow to practice what I'd I'd learned from the A320 Pilot YT video.

    Here's the latest issue I've encountered.
    I'm on the stand, ask for push back and the tug engages, then nothing! Plane won't move. I've started both engines and engaged reverse thrust but the plane is glued to the spot (yes, I've checked that the parking brake is off). I can't even move forward under full thrust and crash into the terminal. The screen isn't frozen, everything is moving and working, only I'm glued to the tarmac!

    The screen showed a speed of 168kts whilst stationary. Pulling back on the joystick led to overstress and a crash to the usual menu.
    Has anyone else encountered this issue?
    I'll report it to zendesk.
    Regards
    Mark
  Today, 07:32 AM #2
    tiger1962
    Default

    Please do report this to zendesk, hopefully it's just that one gate at Gatwick. Have you tried any of the others yet?
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 07:37 AM #3
    Elvensmith
    Default

    Does it work okay without the mod? I haven't got round to installing this yet so not 100% sure how it works but presumably it leaves the option to fly the vanilla A320?
    Vern.
  Today, 07:40 AM #4
    Apollo212
    Default

    Hi SHIFT + P gives pushback from Keyboard
    SHIFT + P + 1 To the Right
    SHIFT + P + 2 To the Left
    It might be the other way round ,but this should get you going temporary until fixed

    Hope this helps

    Andrew
