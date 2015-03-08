Thread: A new Glitch today - no pushback

The latest fly by wire files makes the startup of the A320 from cold and dark an absolute pleasure.
I was recreating a flight from Gatwick to Heathrow to practice what I'd I'd learned from the A320 Pilot YT video.
Here's the latest issue I've encountered.
I'm on the stand, ask for push back and the tug engages, then nothing! Plane won't move. I've started both engines and engaged reverse thrust but the plane is glued to the spot (yes, I've checked that the parking brake is off). I can't even move forward under full thrust and crash into the terminal. The screen isn't frozen, everything is moving and working, only I'm glued to the tarmac!
The screen showed a speed of 168kts whilst stationary. Pulling back on the joystick led to overstress and a crash to the usual menu.
Has anyone else encountered this issue?
I'll report it to zendesk.
Regards
Mark
Bookmarks