Thread: Photogramatry

Photogramatry

    I have noticed lately that having PG on is producing the melted blob look for all of the buildings. If memory serves this was not the case when I first starting using the sim. They dont even improve when I am right over the top of them.

    They were present on the side of my hometown runway from day one and look like a cross between a building and vegetation. Now they are everywhere all the time.

    I am hoping this is not something that has been done intentionally and will be fixed in the next patch as this would be a deal killer for me if it is. Scenery is the saving grace of this sim right now and probably should not have been messed with.

    Its like this guys problem
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nYDeJYbCNU&t=931s
