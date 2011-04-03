Thread: Please help

You could try going into the MS Store & checking for updates? It’s strange that your other aircraft have disappeared but it might be worth a try. Also maybe check the content manager.
As for the controls.. I haven’t a clue, assuming they were all working before.
I have an old joystick which I dismantled so to use two of its buttons only (I wired up a toggle switch for my landing gear) it works with other sims, but has never worked with MSFS. It does show up in the sim. I can set the up/down gear bindings but it never saves them. I’m not too bothered though as all my other controllers work and I’m waiting for a Honeycomb Bravo.
Anyway, I guess some controllers work & some don’t.
