With the proliferation of addons (especially the free ones) the Community folder keeps getting bigger and bigger and the loading time of Flight Simulator keeps getting longer and longer.
Also, there is no way to organize the addons in subfolders (as then the MSFS would not recognize them). The result is a very long and disorganized list of addons.
Besides, from the program itself there is no way to activate and deactivate the addons (as can be done with FSX or Prepar3D).
Anyone know if there is any solution to this issue?