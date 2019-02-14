Hello,
On a new Win10 Gaming desktop, I installed a fresh copy of MSFS/FS9 into a directory outside of "Programs*', called MSFS_FRESH. I then installed the patch, followed by the No/CD patch. Working fine.
From my WIN7 machine, copied my entire MSFS directory over to the WIN10 machine.
I renamed the MSFS_FRESH directory to MSFS_DEFAULT.
I renamed my WIN7 MSFS directory to MSFS_FRESH.
I copied the FS9 execute from the MSFS_DEFAULT into MSFS_FRESH.
Finally, I saved the new FS9.cfg file off safely, and then copy/replaced my WIN7 FS9.cfg into the WIN10 machine.

Per a post I read, I made sure I installed "directx_Jun2010_redist", and "Visual C++ for 08 & 10 (could not find one for 05, which was also recommended...is this needed ?)

When I click the FS9 execute (which is set to "Run As Administrator), I see the COF splash screen come up for a few seconds, then disappear.
What steps have I missed completing or file installing?

Many thanks for your assistance and patience.

Neil