Thread: FS2020 Gonzo Goes Hurricane Hunting

Here are some shots of the FS2020 Citation CJ4 in the livery of the NOAA hurricane hunter "Gonzo." The real world Gonzo is a Gulfstream IV but the CJ4 here is "close enough for government work" as the old DC saying goes.
In the shots the aircraft heads out from Belize City airport (MZBZ) in Central America to check out Tropical Storm "Gamma" sitting just off the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula.
Lined up ready for takeoff on runway 07 at MZBZ. The weather satellite insert shows the location of Gamma just about due north of the airport.
View from the cockpit. Although Belize is on the edge of the storm system the airport FS2020 imported real world weather is overcast with frequent lightening and the weather radar display doesn't look all that great.
Climbing into the gray soup after takeoff. We'll be turning north and climbing up to FL200. I wasn't quick enough to get a screenshot but there was frequent lightening and a lot of turbulence on the climb - but no precip.
Breaking out of the clouds on top but not before picking up some unexpected windshield and wing icing on the climb. Not what you'd expect in the warm Caribbean but a common feature of thunderstorms.
As we level off we fly down the western edge of the storm looking up at a solid line of nasty looking buildups to the east.
Heading home to MZBZ through scattered clouds at the southern end of the storm we get a sudden lightening "bolt from the blue."
Homeward bound in clear air with a closeup of our "Gonzo" nose art but still carrying some residual icing.
