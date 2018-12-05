Hi Everyone,
A closer look at my night lighting edits. I swapped out the ultra-wide lens for my Sony lens. Was told by someone I respect in the community that knows about night lighting edits that my lights are causing stutters while banking the aircraft. I have tried myself to reproduce the effect, but I am unable to accomplish this.
Only times I notice texture load momentary pauses is in heavy FPS areas like New York. Chicago, LA. I don't notice these stutters, but my FPS never drop below 30. These latest lights edit (in the video) are almost ready for release, have a few issues left to work out. Is there anyone out there using my night lights edit, can you confirm stutters.
Thanks
