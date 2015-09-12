Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Are SIDS up to date?

  Today, 04:38 PM #1
    kiwis
    kiwis
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Posts
    67

    Are SIDS up to date?

    I've tried flights ex KIX (RBJJ) HKG (VHHH) now WLG (NZWN) using flight plans from SimBrief and other free services. All give a flight plan with a SID which isn't in MSFS?

    Am I doing something wrong?

    Looking at flying NZWN > NZCH via Sim Brief. The various flight plans ex NZWN using RNWY34 offer SID's KALE2P, POLA2P or POLA2R.

    Using the A32NX FlyByWire model I'm getting DAMB09, ISNI4P, ISNI4T, KALE3P, NZWN2B, POLA5P,POLA4R, RUGDI5, WITB1A, WITB2B

    I've tried on the default A320 as well, it's no different.

    What's in the names, my SimBrief plan says using KALE2P and MSFS offers KALE3P... could I just use this instead?

    Sorry new to this and I'm keen on setting flight plans in the MCDU so I can land and go again without exiting the Sim
  Today, 05:11 PM #2
    nagpaw
    nagpaw
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Posts
    8

    Default

    What you're seeing is different versions ("revisions") of the same SID. IIRC SimBrief defaults to navigation data (called an AIRAC) from 2019 (you'll see that in the "AIRAC Cycle" portion of the New Flight Plan page.) Sometime after the release of that AIRAC the regulating authorities updated the SIDs you're trying to use.

    For example, if the KALE2P was revised to change an altitude crossing restriction over a certain fix, it might be reissued as the KALE3P. The next revision might be the KALE4P.

    So what you're seeing is SimBrief's navigation database being out of date for free users. If you want the latest AIRAC in SimBrief I think you'll need a Navigraph subscription.

    Can you use the newer data? In our FS world, you sure can. What you have in the sim should match the currently published charts for the SIDs, so you'll need to reference those charts. Generally speaking the SID's end points won't change, so as long as you exit the SID at the same point as SimBrief's flight plan, you should be fine. (I see that the KALE2P joins the airway network at SABDA. As long as the KALE3P in the MSFS FMS also crosses SABDA, everything should work, although if the routing to SABDA changed, your fuel burn might be slightly off. It's not a perfect solution, but such are the nuances of flying in a simulated world!)

    Hope that helps!
    Last edited by nagpaw; Today at 05:18 PM. Reason: Rewrote last paragraph to more correctly answer the question.
