Request Different Runway/Approach for Landing
On a couple of flights, I have used the ATC window to try and request a different runway/approach for landing, after I have received inbound clearance and landing runway. Each time, I have been met with total silence from ATC.
Has anyone else experienced this? Am I doing something wrong? Is there a work around?
Thanks.
