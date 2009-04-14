Hello,
After a while w/o flying I managed to reinstall my precious FSX and resume our fascinating hobby. I am trying to go through all the tutorials but I got stuck in two situations:
1 - tutorial 6, I can't keep inside the thermal to gain altitude and cross the first gate. Any clues are much welcome.
2) The next tutorial, ends with the jet parked in the destination gate, but I can't seem to find the right gate, and it's not easy to find a parking place with an airliner!!
Much appreciated,
Aquilino