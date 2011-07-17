Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Never forget that FS2020 is still a toddler

  1. Today, 02:16 PM #1
    Gypsy Pilot
    Gypsy Pilot is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Baton Rouge, LA
    Posts
    4

    Default Never forget that FS2020 is still a toddler

    MSFS2020 is a toddler, and given time will run like an Olympian.

    I have been simming since I retired at age 62 and had enough free time to devote to the sim and fly.

    My daughter gave me FS95 for Christmas in 1996 and to my dismay, I could not use it because I discovered that it wasn't a game but a sim that worked in real-time. So I put it on the shelf to use later.
    Working to support my family just didn't allow me enough time to fly circuits, much less to make a decent cross country flight.

    In 1997 I purchased FS98 and got hooked, and have owned every version since then.

    I and many other Old Timers can tell you that we have heard all of this before with each release of every new sim.

    Stop Trolling and be thankful that we now have a great new sim that contains features we used to dream about and give the developers time to finish the program. Come back in 5 years and re-read your complaints to see if they still apply.

    Developers always welcome Bug Reports and suggestions but not complaints about things not working the way that YOU think they should. Coding a computer can be a nightmare, coding for thousands of different computers can be hell.

    Dale (Gypsy Pilot) Evans

    If you treat everyone the way you want to be treated
    You will be well treated
    Last edited by Gypsy Pilot; Today at 02:37 PM. Reason: clarify my thoughts
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. WOAI Toddler needing help
    By Clarindo in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-17-2011, 07:18 PM
  2. Toddler flies Biplane!
    By bugdozer in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-18-2010, 12:16 AM
  3. September the 11th. We will never forget this terrible day.
    By PH_SKY in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 09-11-2003, 02:45 PM
  4. asedfaseHE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!HE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!HE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!
    By AirbusSUX in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:28 AM
  5. We will never forget
    By vimac in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-13-2002, 12:08 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules