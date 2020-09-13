Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: All flight sim gear is back-order, sold out, out of stock?

  1. Today, 01:58 PM #1
    frangagn
    frangagn is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    12

    Default All flight sim gear is back-order, sold out, out of stock?

    I tried to find a thread that discusses this.

    It appears that all flight sim gear (yoke, panel, instruments, pedals, etc) are sold out everywhere I look. It has been ever since FS2020 was realeased. I would have expected a couple of weeks of delay, but there is not indication of how long this will last.

    Is it only me? Pandemic related? Any clues on delay lenghts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:03 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,183

    Default

    It was happening even before the sim was released and is related both to demand and pandemic issues with the supply chain. Companies can't ramp up production and distribution as well as they could have before, and more people are spending time at home with games and sims of all kinds, not just MSFS.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:28 PM #3
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    131

    Default

    So much of North America's, nay the World's, supply chain originates in China which then means that long slow boat ride on a container ship to our ports.

    Shop for a major appliance, even just a small 7 cu ft chest freezer and see for yourself. ALL commodities are in very short supply ever since Covid 19 closed everything down and on-hand inventories were wiped out.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:26 PM #4
    frangagn
    frangagn is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Location
    Canada
    Posts
    12

    Default

    You're probably right about these being made in China. Seems to me that globalization was not that good an idea after all..... sight!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. "Landing Gear, Landing Gear, Landing Gear" FIXED
    By tiger1962 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-13-2020, 05:41 AM
  2. Tileproxy's Back, Sim is back, new OS is back - and better than EVER!
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 11-06-2009, 06:19 PM
  3. Do new copies of FS9 currently being sold include all prior patches?
    By AJW in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 07-29-2007, 06:03 PM
  4. Off-Topic: Verizon and DSL services sold out in New York city!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    By faosfx in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-09-2003, 01:12 PM
  5. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules