Thread: For those who dislike/hate etc. FS2020 - an easy solution....

  Today, 01:37 PM #1
    chicagorandy
    chicagorandy
    Default For those who dislike/hate etc. FS2020 - an easy solution....

    Don't buy it..if you bought it ask for a refund..and in either case DON'T PLAY IT.

    There ya' go, problem solved. You're welcome.

    The rest of us can then continue in peace to our enjoyment and learning all about this new thing and how it all works, yes even finding and reporting the glitches and bugs.
    Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 01:45 PM.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
  Today, 01:48 PM #2
    learpilot
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by chicagorandy View Post
    Don't buy it..if you bought it ask for a refund..and in either case DON'T PLAY IT.

    There ya' go, problem solved. You're welcome.

    The rest of us can then continue in peace to our enjoyment and learning all about this new thing and how it all works, yes even finding and reporting the glitches and bugs.
    What if you bought a new car and it didn't work !!!
    And if you don't like our posts DONT READ THEM !! there's always that.
  Today, 02:12 PM #3
    hobbitrocks's Avatar
    hobbitrocks
    Default

    now come on, lets play nicely in the sandbox together. Besides, this software and a car....that is a big difference.....Software can always be a problem....lets see, how many different video cards, operating systems, motherboards, ram, processor and sound card.....along with what speed the processor is, the ram is, the video card quality.....So many different combinations.....of course there are bugs. Almost every piece of software I own, had been upgraded, more than once. The boys at MS and Xbox are doing a great job, releasing updates and patches...they have not abandoned the project as of this time. This software is the future of flight simulation.
  Today, 02:22 PM #4
    chicagorandy's Avatar
    chicagorandy
    Default

    I don't understand how to draw a comparison between the $25,000-$30,000 purchase of a real-world vehicle to plunking $60 down on a game of aviation make-believe that in fact HAS been working just fine for me since the first install. I mean really, a crummy sixty bucks for an aviation representation of the whole World? I blew more than that at the local casino's penny slot machines last Monday.

    But if you see them as conversational equivalents, I won't argue the point with ya'. You are more than entitled to your opinion, as I am mine.
    Last edited by chicagorandy; Today at 02:24 PM.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
  Today, 02:38 PM #5
    learpilot
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by chicagorandy View Post
    I don't understand how to draw a comparison between the $25,000-$30,000 purchase of a real-world vehicle to plunking $60 down on a game of aviation make-believe that in fact HAS been working just fine for me since the first install. I mean really, a crummy sixty bucks for an aviation representation of the whole World? I blew more than that at the local casino's penny slot machines last Monday.

    But if you see them as conversational equivalents, I won't argue the point with ya'. You are more than entitled to your opinion, as I am mine.
    If you dont understand then more power to ya !!
  Today, 02:52 PM #6
    Stevemill
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by learpilot View Post
    What if you bought a new car and it didn't work !!!
    And if you don't like our posts DONT READ THEM !! there's always that.
    I would get my money back abd buy a different car. What I wouldn’t do is haunt the manufacturer forum makng out my specific issues were universal.

    You’re welcome.
  Today, 03:32 PM #7
    learpilot
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Stevemill View Post
    I would get my money back abd buy a different car. What I wouldn’t do is haunt the manufacturer forum makng out my specific issues were universal.

    You’re welcome.
    Thats awesome !! I am very happy for you
