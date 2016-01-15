Thread: For those who dislike/hate etc. FS2020 - an easy solution....

Originally Posted by chicagorandy Originally Posted by

I don't understand how to draw a comparison between the $25,000-$30,000 purchase of a real-world vehicle to plunking $60 down on a game of aviation make-believe that in fact HAS been working just fine for me since the first install. I mean really, a crummy sixty bucks for an aviation representation of the whole World? I blew more than that at the local casino's penny slot machines last Monday.



But if you see them as conversational equivalents, I won't argue the point with ya'. You are more than entitled to your opinion, as I am mine.