Thread: Intel Core i5-1035G1

    tksea
    Its 10th gen. Will this processor run this thing? Also 8gb ram 256gb SSD and intel integrtated graphics. Or am I SOL?
    chicagorandy
    It sounds quite a bit below the minimum spec? My setup allows me to run the game at mostly 'Medium' settings, which is still fine.
    loki
    That looks like a laptop processor and does look to be on the low end, at best. Worse is the integrated graphics, which would run very poorly, if at all.
