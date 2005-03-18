Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Microlight for Farm Strips

    Red face Microlight for Farm Strips

    Anyone fancy making a Ultra\Microlight for my Farm Strips, great commercial proposition as I intend (health permitting) to create all 300+ fields eventually. Although they only have default buidings and objects they still look great, after all it's the flying that counts. A Streak Shadow would be ideal. Neil
    Ultralights with 'realistic' flight parameters would indeed be fun flying. 1st place I'd head is the Fun Fly Zone area at Oshkosh.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln
    HP Pavilion Desktop 590-p0056, [email protected], 16gb RAM, 1TB M.2 SSD, Nvidia GTX1650 4GB, Logitech yoke and throttle quadrant, Thrustmaster TFRP rudder pedals, Grass Monkey Odyssey IR headset system
