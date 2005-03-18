Thread: Some shots from London in FS2020

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    IMHO, pretty freaking awsome.
    Running in high graphics at a consistent 20 fps with no stutters hickups or freezing regardless of the direction of view or camera change.
    A far cry from what I was getting with FSX. Your milage may vary. -- Bob

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 015.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 214.8 KB  ID: 222600

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 017.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 274.2 KB  ID: 222601

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 023.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 254.2 KB  ID: 222602

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 024.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 256.8 KB  ID: 222603

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 028.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 329.9 KB  ID: 222604

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 030.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 161.8 KB  ID: 222605

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 031.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 402.1 KB  ID: 222606

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 038.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 238.8 KB  ID: 222607

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 039.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 257.5 KB  ID: 222608

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 050.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 292.6 KB  ID: 222609

    more in reply...
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 051.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 420.2 KB  ID: 222610

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 053.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 288.4 KB  ID: 222611

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 055.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 291.3 KB  ID: 222612

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 057.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 315.7 KB  ID: 222613

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 059.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 290.5 KB  ID: 222614

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 061.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 309.3 KB  ID: 222619

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 063.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 268.8 KB  ID: 222615

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 066.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 287.0 KB  ID: 222616

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 068.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 261.7 KB  ID: 222617

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 070.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 294.2 KB  ID: 222618


